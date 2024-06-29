After countless Splatoon 3 losses, a Japanese gamer sent 39 bomb threats to Nintendo

HQ

We have all met bad losers, maybe you are one yourself. The majority usually settle for awkward behavior, while for others it turns into anger. Too much anger.

As in the case of a 27-year-old Tokyo resident who lost time after time in Splatoon 3. He resolved this by sending a total of 39 bomb threats to Nintendo, forcing the company to cancel several events, for which he is now being prosecuted. He admits what he did, saying:

"The more I lost [in Splatoon 3], the more frustrated I would become."

The prosecution wants to give him a year in prison and the final verdict is expected on July 24.

Thanks My Nintendo News