English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Splatoon 3

After countless Splatoon 3 losses, a Japanese gamer sent 39 bomb threats to Nintendo

It if somehow helped him is very unclear, but he is now being prosecuted.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We have all met bad losers, maybe you are one yourself. The majority usually settle for awkward behavior, while for others it turns into anger. Too much anger.

As in the case of a 27-year-old Tokyo resident who lost time after time in Splatoon 3. He resolved this by sending a total of 39 bomb threats to Nintendo, forcing the company to cancel several events, for which he is now being prosecuted. He admits what he did, saying:

"The more I lost [in Splatoon 3], the more frustrated I would become."

The prosecution wants to give him a year in prison and the final verdict is expected on July 24.

Splatoon 3

Thanks My Nintendo News

Related texts

0
Splatoon 3Score

Splatoon 3
REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

The refinement of the painting formula involved adding little touches here and there to something that was already good, and a slightly deeper story mode.



Loading next content