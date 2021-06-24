After being delayed, the PS5 version of Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 is releasing on August 24

After being delayed last month due to "unforeseen technical issues," the PS5 version of Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 is set to release on August 24. This enhanced version of the game includes improved loading times, upgraded textures, and two different modes: a performance mode (60fps, 2K) or a visual mode (30fps, 4k).

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 may have been delayed on PS5, but it still managed to release on PC, PS4, and Xbox consoles on June 4. Within our review of the game, we said: "It can not compete with AAA shooters, but you when you look at the differences in development resources, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 still delivers a really nice experience."

Speaking about the PS5 version, CI Games Executive Producer Tobias Heussner said: "We're thrilled with the response from fans so far, and can't wait for PS5 players to experience Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. With adaptive trigger functionality, enhanced textures and visuals, and faster SSD loading times, there's a lot to look forward to as we move closer to the PS5 launch."