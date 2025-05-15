After an awful campaign, Sérgio Conceição's chapter at AC Milan is over, and João Félix will leave

HQ

AC Milan suffered a disastrous campaign, being eight in Serie A, eliminated by Feyenoord at the knock-out playoffs, but hopes were high for a new Coppa Italia victory, which would be their first one in over 20 years, to end the season on a positive note. It wasn't meant to be, and they fell 1-0 to Bologna, earning them their first major trophy in 51 years.

The team's reinforcements, like João Félix, have not worked as expected, and it is now expected the the Portuguese player, on loan from Chelsea, will return to the English club at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What is more, the football insider has added that "the Sérgio Conceição chapter" is over. It had always been the plan, even if Milan had won the Coppa, but now it's clear that the project led by Sergio Conceição, who joined in from Porto after Paulo Fonseca was fired in December, has been a failure.

Eight in Serie A, Milan might not even qualify for Conference League next year, let alone Champions League, a dishonour for the second team with most European Cups behind Real Madrid. And their league result is their worst Serie A campaign since 2015 (they were champions in 2022 and second last year).