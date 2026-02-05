After an abysmal start to the season, Cloud9 New York releases its entire Call of Duty League roster

HQ

Earlier this week, we reported on the victor of the first Major of the 2026 Call of Duty League season, and how a rather unexpected team rose to lift the trophy. While we are now in a short period of downtime ahead of Major II kicking off in a couple of weeks, one CDL organisation is using this time to launch a complete rebuild.

Yep, following a rough first Major, Cloud9 New York has decided to release its entire team and begin work to bring in a completely new roster. This comes after a first round of matches where C9 NY went 1-6 and also was knocked out of the main Major in its first game...

Due to this, Marcus "Afro" Reid, Ben "Beans" McMellon, Reece "Vivid" Drost, and Makenzie "Mack" Kelley have all been released from their contracts, with C9 yet to tell its fans about who it is looking to bring in as replacements.

Are you surprised by this decision?