After a significant delay, farm simulator adventure Pixelshire is ready for a May release on PC

Do you think there are enough life simulation titles available with adventures, relationships, farms and a cozy, laid-back style? We don't think we have enough either, which is why we're already looking forward to Pixelshire's release on PC via Steam on 8 May.

The game has been a long time coming, with initial release plans for 2024. The premise is that no two Pixelshire games will ever be the same, as well as infinite progression in customising your farm and home decor. Check out the description from Kappa Games and Maximum Entertaiment:

"Pixelshire promises never-ending customization in a beautifully detailed pixelated world. Embark on thrilling adventures and explore the vast continent of Arcadia—traverse enchanted landscapes, discover hidden treasures, cast your line for the perfect catch, mine for precious ore, and unleash your creativity by terraforming the world into the village of your dreams. With countless ways to shape the land and build your town, no two villages will ever be the same!"

Check out the Pixelshire trailer below. The game has also been confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch consoles and PS5 later this year.