After a lifetime at Manchester United, Marcus Rashford's exit saddens fans

Marcus Rashford spent all his football life at Manchester United, since he was seven. At the highest level, he has helped the team win five trophies, with 138 goals in 426 appearances. However, his time at United ended abruptly after he notoriously clashed with the new coach Ruben Amorim.

After he said he preferred to use a 63-year-old coach over Rashford, implying that he doesn't make enough effort, Amorim later said that he has "nothing personal" against Rashford. "Our team should be so much better with Rashford. But he has to change. If he changes, we are more than welcome to put in a talent like Rashford and we need it". However, after months of barely playing at all, it was reported throughout last week that player and coach were not on speaking terms.

But that won't happen anymore, as he was announced to be transferred to Aston Villa on Sunday. His performance has been declining dramatically since he scored a career high of 30 goals in the 2022-23 season.

It's a sad end to a lifetime playing in United, and while Rashford might not have been able to turn to tide in the dramatic situation of the club, he rightfully became an icon for the club and will be missed by the fans.