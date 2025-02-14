After a fake video of Jewish celebrities opposing Kanye West goes viral, Scarlett Johansson wants tougher regulations on AI

HQ

As soon as Kanye West got back onto Twitter/X, he went on a rampage, spouting a whole host of nonsense, racism, anti-Semitism, and more, which prompted one user to make an AI-generated video hoping to combat West's sentiments.

The video, which has circulated online, features Scarlett Johansson, Adam Sandler, Sacha Baron-Cohen, Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as many other Jewish celebrities wearing a t-shirt with a middle finger, a star of David, and the name Kanye underneath.

In a statement to People, Johansson denounced the video, saying that it is a "misuse of AI."

"It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an A.I.-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an antisemitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction. I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind. But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by A.I. is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it. We must call out the misuse of A.I., no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality."

Johansson continued that she specifically has been the target of AI videos and pictures in the past, but that the technology can affect everyone. "There is a 1000-foot wave coming regarding A.I. that several progressive countries, not including the United States, have responded to in a responsible manner. It is terrifying that the U.S. government is paralyzed when it comes to passing legislation that protects all of its citizens against the imminent dangers of A.I," she added.

