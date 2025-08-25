After a decade of activity, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius will close its servers on 31 October

HQ

In a couple of months, a Final Fantasy title will disappear from our lives forever. Rest assured, it won't be a life-shattering loss for us as gamers who love the series. It's just the final nail in the coffin of one of its longest-running mobile titles. It turns out that Square Enix has decided to put an end to Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, its Android and iOS exclusive RPG that has been out since 2015, and which attracted some attention a few years ago in the West when we learned that singer Katy Perry was doing some sporadic collaborations in it.

I was saying earlier that we wouldn't notice much of an effect from the closure of these game servers because Final Fantasy Brave Exvius was in fact only active in Japan. The message from the publisher reads as follows:

"【Important notice】.

Thank you very much for always playing『FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS』.

We have decided to end the service as of 12:00 on Friday 31 October 2025.

We sincerely thank all of you who have played with us for so long.

Until the end, we will be holding the "Grand Finale Campaign" as a token of our gratitude, and after the end, although it will be limited to Apple/Google versions, we plan to distribute a Commemorative Edition.

We'll be happy for you to keep enjoying it until the very end."

Do you remember Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and do you think Square Enix will continue to explore the series with new mobile JRPG titles?