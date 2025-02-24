After a bloody stomp, Lamine Yamal might miss Barcelona's big match tomorrow

HQ

FC Barcelona is preparing a very important match tomorrow: the first leg in the Spanish Cup semi-final against Atlético de Madrid. The culés have a huge obstacle to overcome if they aim to reach the final, with the last-minute defeat at home still in recent memory... and possibly without their most valuable player: Lamine Yamal.

The teenager suffered a stomp during a 2-0 victory over Las Palmas, and had a injury in his nail. He posted a photo of a bloodstained sock after the match, joking that the stomp wasn't even foul.

Today, he didn't train with the rest of the team. Coach Hansi Flick, who turns 60 today, said that "we will have to wait, I think he will play, but it's up to the doctor". They will still have to wait, and if he doesn't play, Yamal would be greatly missed, becuase despite his relative scarcity of goals (only 5 so far in LaLiga, very far from 20 by Lewandowski or 13 by Raphinha), he is the player with more assists in the competition, including last Saturday, assisting in Dani Olmo's first goal since the controversy surrounding his contract.