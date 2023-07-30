After 200 hours, someone believes they've figured out Starfield's skill tree

HQ

Starfield's launch is just over a month away, and while we count the days, an incredibly diligent fan has spent hundreds of hours figuring out what skills the game is likely to have.

User asd8dhd has been generous enough to share their efforts with the internet at large, compiling the supposed skills and what they each do into a 44-page document. It is believed that skills will be separated into five categories (Physical, Social, Combat, Science, Tech), with each allowing for different focuses and playstyles.

Hopefully we'll see some official confirmation on what our skill trees will look like soon, but props to asd8dhd for gathering all this information.