Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

After 200 hours, someone believes they've figured out Starfield's skill tree

Every supposed skill and what they do is listed in a 44-page document.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Starfield's launch is just over a month away, and while we count the days, an incredibly diligent fan has spent hundreds of hours figuring out what skills the game is likely to have.

User asd8dhd has been generous enough to share their efforts with the internet at large, compiling the supposed skills and what they each do into a 44-page document. It is believed that skills will be separated into five categories (Physical, Social, Combat, Science, Tech), with each allowing for different focuses and playstyles.

Hopefully we'll see some official confirmation on what our skill trees will look like soon, but props to asd8dhd for gathering all this information.

Starfield

Related texts



Loading next content