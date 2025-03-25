African blocs expand mediation efforts in Congo conflict

HQ

The latest news on the Democratic Republic of the Congo . In a move to intensify efforts to resolve the escalating violence in eastern Congo, Southern and Eastern African political blocs have expanded their mediation team.

The new panel, including prominent former heads of state such as Nigeria's Olusegun Obasanjo and South Africa's Kgalema Motlanthe, was appointed to facilitate peace talks after the M23 rebel group's recent advances.

Despite diplomatic setbacks, including the rebels' failure to attend talks in Angola, regional leaders remain committed to a political resolution. For now, it remains to be seen whether these new efforts can bring lasting peace to the region.