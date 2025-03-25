English
African blocs expand mediation efforts in Congo conflict

Ex-presidents join the peace process as M23 rebel group continues to destabilize eastern Congo.

The latest news on the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In a move to intensify efforts to resolve the escalating violence in eastern Congo, Southern and Eastern African political blocs have expanded their mediation team.

The new panel, including prominent former heads of state such as Nigeria's Olusegun Obasanjo and South Africa's Kgalema Motlanthe, was appointed to facilitate peace talks after the M23 rebel group's recent advances.

Despite diplomatic setbacks, including the rebels' failure to attend talks in Angola, regional leaders remain committed to a political resolution. For now, it remains to be seen whether these new efforts can bring lasting peace to the region.

Democratic Republic of Congo, Goma, January 2025. View of Goma, a city in Eastern DRC now under the control of M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda according to UN experts // Shutterstock

