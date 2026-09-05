Africa will look a lot bigger on maps in the future

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Most of us probably have a rough idea of what the world looks like from looking at maps, and many are likely also aware that maps are scaled in such a way that countries appear in a size that isn't representative of reality.

However, there are more accurate alternatives, and the UN has now voted to change the mapping standard, according to The Guardian. The classic Mercator projection (from 1569) is being phased out in favor of a more accurate map projection, primarily Equal Earth from 2018.

As a result, Africa will appear significantly larger, having previously been far too compressed, while Europe and North America have instead appeared larger than they actually are. The decision is, however, merely a recommendation, but since 164 countries voted in favor, we can likely expect that Google Earth and textbooks will show the new, more accurate version of the world going forward.