Afghanistan faces nationwide internet and mobile outage

HQ

We just got the news that internet and mobile services have largely disappeared across Afghanistan. Reports indicate that the shutdown came in stages, eventually cutting off most modern mobile and broadband access, with only older, limited networks remaining functional. The move reflects growing restrictions by the Taliban on digital and public life, with authorities previously limiting women's access to workplaces and education. Cities including the capital saw the sharpest drops in connectivity, highlighting the scope of the disruption. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!