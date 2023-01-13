Affordable ATX 3.0 PSU's are finally coming to stores

HQ

While most ATX 3.0 power supplies, equipped with a dedicated 600 watt 16 pin 12VHPWR GPU output for Nvidia graphics cards cost around 500 Euro or more, both NZXT and Be Quiet! have recently released models that cost less than half of that - Be Quiet! even made special cables that allow ATX 2.0 power supplies to connect directly to RTX 40 cards without an adapter. Oh, and then you are also sure of correct PCIe 5.0 support, especially for the x16 graphics connector.

The NZXT C1200 Gold PSU is a 1200 Watt power supply priced at roughly 256 Euro in stores, may vary depending on local taxes. It boasts a 90.5% efficiency, as 135mm PWM fan with fluid dynamic bearings and a 10 year warranty.

The Be Quiet! Dark Power 13 has an 80+ Titanium rating and goes up to 1000 watt and has a frameless 135mm Silent Wings fan. It has an overclocking key that combines 4x 12v rails in to one high power rail and a 95,8% efficiency and a wire free internal design. It comes in a solid steel valid and is priced at 295 euro for the most powerful version.