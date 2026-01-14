AFCON semifinals: Can Nigeria and Senegal upset Morocco and Egypt?

HQ

The AFCON semi-finals are here, with two clear favourites to reach the final... and they are on opposite sites. Morocco, the hosts, have dominated this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, with Real Madrid player Brahim Díaz scoring in every match, and are helped by the local fans, who have not watched Morocco in the AFCON final since they lost to Tunisia in 2004... and won for the last time in 1976. However, they first to defeat Nigeria, who last won the competition in 2013.

The other favourite, Egypt, has international stars (Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah and Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush) under the orders of the respected manager Hossam Hassan. Egypt has won the AFCON a record seven times, but the last time was in 2010 (this competition is held every two years). In fact, in 2021, it was Senegal, Egypt's semi-final rival, who defeated Egypt in the penalty shootout...

Do you think Nigeria and Senegal can surprise Morocco and Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final?

AFCON semi-final times and how to watch them live

All semi-finals take place today, Wednesday, with the final taking place on Saturday.



Senegal vs. Egypt: Wednesday, January 14, 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Nigeria vs. Morocco: Wednesday, January 14, 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



This African football competition can be watched live worldwide, including European markets: these are the channel where you can watch AFCON live.



Belgium - Tipik, La Une



Bulgaria - Max Sport



Croatia - SportKlub



France - beIN Sports France



Germany - Sportdigital



Greece - Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation



Ireland (Republic of Ireland) - Channel 4



Italy - Sportitalia, Solo Calcio



Netherlands - Ziggo Sport



Portugal - Sport TV



Spain - Movistar



Turkey - Exxen



United Kingdom - Channel 4



Who do you think will win AFCON 2026?