AFCON round of 16 starts today: Times for all matches and how to watch in Europe

HQ

The Africa Cup of Nations will resume today, following the conclusion of the group stage on December 31st, with the knockout rounds, starting with round of 16 on Saturday until Tuesday. If you want to follow the action of the first international football trophy of 2026, make sure to write down the dates for the round of 16 matches.

AFCON round of 16 matches dates and times



Senegal vs. Sudan: Saturday, January 3, 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT



Mali vs. Tunisia: Saturday, January 3, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT





Morocco vs. Tanzania: Sunday, January 4, 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT



South Africa vs. Cameroon: Sunday, January 4, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT





Egypt vs. Benin: Saturday, Monday, January 5, 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT



Nigeria vs. Mozambique: Monday, January 5, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT





Algeria vs. DR Congo: Tuesday, January 6, 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT



Ivory Coast vs. Burkina Faso: Tuesday, January 6, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT



After round of 16, quarter-finals will follow on Friday and Saturday, January 9-10, semi-finals on Wednesday, January 14, and the final on Saturday, January 17.

How to watch AFCON 2025 live

This African football competition is broadcast worldwide on a variety of different countries. In European markets, these are the channel where you can watch AFCON live:



Belgium - Tipik, La Une



Bulgaria - Max Sport



Croatia - SportKlub



France - beIN Sports France



Germany - Sportdigital



Greece - Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation



Ireland (Republic of Ireland) - Channel 4



Italy - Sportitalia, Solo Calcio



Netherlands - Ziggo Sport



Portugal - Sport TV



Spain - Movistar



Turkey - Exxen



United Kingdom - Channel 4



The Africa Cup of Nations, held every two years, was won in 2024 by Ivory Coast, but with Morocco as host nation, and following their recent victory at the Arab Cup and the large quantity of international stars, they remain favourites to lift the title this year.

Are you following AFCON 2025/26?