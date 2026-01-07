Sports
AFCON quarter-finals times and how to watch live: Morocco, Egypt, Ivory Coast...
The last 8 of the Africa Cup of Nations take place next Friday and Saturday.
Africa Cup of Nations is reaching its end, with quarter-finals taking place this weekend. Sudan, Tunisia, Tanzania, South Africa, Benin, Mozambique, DR Congo and Burkina Faso were eliminated in round of 16, and the last eight will meet on Friday and Saturdaty, January 9 and 10.
AFCON quarter-final matches dates and times
- Mali vs. Senegal: Friday, January 9, 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT
- Cameroon vs. Morocco: Friday, January 9, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT
- Algeria vs. Nigeria: Saturday, January 10, 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT
- Egypt vs. Ivory Coast: Saturday, January 10, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT
The winner of Mali/Senegal will face Egypt/Ivory coast, and the winner will face the winner of Cameroon/Morocco and Algeria vs. Nigeria. After quarter-finals, semi-finals on Wednesday, January 14, and the final on Saturday, January 17.
How to watch AFCON 2025 live
This African football competition can be watched live worldwide. In European markets, these are the channel where you can watch AFCON live:
- Belgium - Tipik, La Une
- Bulgaria - Max Sport
- Croatia - SportKlub
- France - beIN Sports France
- Germany - Sportdigital
- Greece - Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation
- Ireland (Republic of Ireland) - Channel 4
- Italy - Sportitalia, Solo Calcio
- Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - Movistar
- Turkey - Exxen
- United Kingdom - Channel 4
