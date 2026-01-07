AFCON quarter-finals times and how to watch live: Morocco, Egypt, Ivory Coast...

HQ

Africa Cup of Nations is reaching its end, with quarter-finals taking place this weekend. Sudan, Tunisia, Tanzania, South Africa, Benin, Mozambique, DR Congo and Burkina Faso were eliminated in round of 16, and the last eight will meet on Friday and Saturdaty, January 9 and 10.

AFCON quarter-final matches dates and times



Mali vs. Senegal: Friday, January 9, 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT



Cameroon vs. Morocco: Friday, January 9, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT



Algeria vs. Nigeria: Saturday, January 10, 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT



Egypt vs. Ivory Coast: Saturday, January 10, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT



The winner of Mali/Senegal will face Egypt/Ivory coast, and the winner will face the winner of Cameroon/Morocco and Algeria vs. Nigeria. After quarter-finals, semi-finals on Wednesday, January 14, and the final on Saturday, January 17.

How to watch AFCON 2025 live

This African football competition can be watched live worldwide. In European markets, these are the channel where you can watch AFCON live:



Belgium - Tipik, La Une



Bulgaria - Max Sport



Croatia - SportKlub



France - beIN Sports France



Germany - Sportdigital



Greece - Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation



Ireland (Republic of Ireland) - Channel 4



Italy - Sportitalia, Solo Calcio



Netherlands - Ziggo Sport



Portugal - Sport TV



Spain - Movistar



Turkey - Exxen



United Kingdom - Channel 4



Are you following AFCON 2025/26?