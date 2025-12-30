AFCON 2025: first teams qualified for round of 16, including Morocco and Egypt

HQ

The group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations ins ending, with matches scheduled for Tuesday December 30 and Wednesday December 31. The first games of the third group stage match were played yesterday, but some teams had already qualified even before. We already have six of the 16 teams qualified for round of 16, including the hosts and favourites, Morocco, who defeated Zambia 3-0.

Teams qualified for AFCON round of 16:



Morocco



Mali



South Africa



Egypt



Nigeria



Algeria



These are the games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday:



Uganda vs. Nigeria: December 30, 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT



Tanzania vs. Tunisia: December 30, 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT



Bostwana vs. DR Congo: December 30, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT



Benin vs. Senegal: December 30, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT



Equatorial Guinea vs. Algeria: December 31, 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT



Sudan vs. Burkina Faso: December 31, 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT



Gabon vs. Ivory Coast: December 31, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT



Mozambique vs. Cameroon: December 31, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT

