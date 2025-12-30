Sports
AFCON 2025: first teams qualified for round of 16, including Morocco and Egypt
The first teams that have qualified for round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.
HQ
The group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations ins ending, with matches scheduled for Tuesday December 30 and Wednesday December 31. The first games of the third group stage match were played yesterday, but some teams had already qualified even before. We already have six of the 16 teams qualified for round of 16, including the hosts and favourites, Morocco, who defeated Zambia 3-0.
Teams qualified for AFCON round of 16:
- Morocco
- Mali
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Nigeria
- Algeria
These are the games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday:
- Uganda vs. Nigeria: December 30, 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT
- Tanzania vs. Tunisia: December 30, 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT
- Bostwana vs. DR Congo: December 30, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT
- Benin vs. Senegal: December 30, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT
- Equatorial Guinea vs. Algeria: December 31, 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT
- Sudan vs. Burkina Faso: December 31, 17:00 CET, 16:00 GMT
- Gabon vs. Ivory Coast: December 31, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT
- Mozambique vs. Cameroon: December 31, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT