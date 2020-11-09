AEW promises console wrestling game that is "best in class"

You're watching Advertisements

Whether you follow wrestling or not, you are still probably aware of WWE. But the brand isn't what it used to be - the ratings have dropped and the games have gotten worse. So what is there to do as a wrestling fan, looking for some digital entertainment?

The answer might be All Elite Wrestling. AEW launched last year and instantly became a huge hit with a focus on good storylines, but first and foremost, good wrestling. They have previously confirmed that they are making a game based on their show, but over the weekend, we learned that isn't a single game, but rather games. The co-founder of the company, Tony Khan, says:

"I can't say too much. We're making multiple games. We're working on more than one game in AEW Games and we're going to cater to multiple platforms. We're going to cater to different kinds of games and different interests. I think we'll put a title out, a console game that's best in class for a console game. We're really excited about it. We have some big surprises to come in 2020. I just can't say enough, but there's still time in 2020. The show was great but there is still a lot left this year."

He also says they are planning on developing a manager wrestling game as well, and if Khan can keep his promise, AEW might turn out to be a lifesaver for digital wrestling gamers just as much as those just loving the actual wrestling.

Thanks, Fightful.