AEW: Fight Forever's Achievements published on Xbox Store

There is still way more things we don't know about the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever than we actually know. We don't even nearly have a complete roster to start with, and no release date either.

Therefore it's pretty major news that the full list of Achievements has been published on Xbox Store. As you might expect, the full list have plenty of details regarding the campaign (Road to Elite) and also multiplayer, which some probably will consider spoilers. There are also more traditional Achievements unlocked after winning matches during certain conditions, hitting opponents with ladders, using specific attacks and a secret one.

Check out the full list in the Twitter thread below.