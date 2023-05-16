Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

AEW: Fight Forever

AEW: Fight Forever's Achievements published on Xbox Store

Do you have what it takes to get them all?

HQ

There is still way more things we don't know about the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever than we actually know. We don't even nearly have a complete roster to start with, and no release date either.

Therefore it's pretty major news that the full list of Achievements has been published on Xbox Store. As you might expect, the full list have plenty of details regarding the campaign (Road to Elite) and also multiplayer, which some probably will consider spoilers. There are also more traditional Achievements unlocked after winning matches during certain conditions, hitting opponents with ladders, using specific attacks and a secret one.

Check out the full list in the Twitter thread below.

AEW: Fight Forever

