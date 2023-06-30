Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
AEW: Fight Forever

AEW: Fight Forever shows of plenty of wrestling in the release trailer

The former WWE developer Yuke's return to the wrestling genre premiered yesterday.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

WWE didn't have a serious competitor for many years, until All Elite Wrestling started four years ago. The promotion is famous for having great wrestling, and this is supposed to be the cornerstone of their first video game effort, AEW: Fight Forever.

AEW: Fight Forever launched yesterday and as is tradition, this means a launch trailer, which you can check out below. We get to see plenty of gameplay, several wrestlers (both current ones and legends) and is also treated to a quick presentation of its content. We have a review brewing, but while waiting for that, check out the release video below.

HQ
AEW: Fight Forever

Related texts



Loading next content