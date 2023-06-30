AEW: Fight Forever shows of plenty of wrestling in the release trailer

HQ

WWE didn't have a serious competitor for many years, until All Elite Wrestling started four years ago. The promotion is famous for having great wrestling, and this is supposed to be the cornerstone of their first video game effort, AEW: Fight Forever.

AEW: Fight Forever launched yesterday and as is tradition, this means a launch trailer, which you can check out below. We get to see plenty of gameplay, several wrestlers (both current ones and legends) and is also treated to a quick presentation of its content. We have a review brewing, but while waiting for that, check out the release video below.