AEW: Fight Forever shows gameplay and mini-games

HQ

A whole lot of pro-wrestling fans seems to think that AEW is organization to follow right now with more entertaining storylines and most importantly; better wrestling. How well AEW stacks up against the main competitor WWE when it comes to video games, remains to be seen though, but will be answered in a hopefully not too distant future.

Yuke's (who made the WWE games for roughly two decades) are currently developing AEW: Fight Forever, and now we've gotten a video with some actual gameplay as well as some seemingly funny mini-games and a selection of new revealed wrestlers. It looks like a mix between the classic Smackdown series with some inspiration from WWE 2K Battlegrounds, which is good, but it also seems to have some of the often criticized Yuke's stiffness in the animations and their hair-technology still seems somewhat outdated.

In the video, there's also some mini-game footage revealed and we get to see the following wrestlings from the yet to be revealed roster (from which we have previously seen CM Punk, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega):



Adam Cole



Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.



Jungle Boy



Nyla Rose



Penta El Cero Miedo



AEW: Fight Forever will be playable during GamesCom next week, and as the publisher THQ Nordic says it's "coming soon", we'll hopefully get a firm release date as well so we know when to expect it to launch for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox.