AEW: Fight Forever

AEW: Fight Forever release date locked in limbo

The game is currently struggling with issues related to its ESRB rating.

It's claimed that the upcoming wrestling game, AEW: Fight Forever, cannot announce a release date yet, as it has failed to acquire the ESRB rating that THQ Nordic and AEW hoped to acquire.

According to Wrestle Zone, AEW wanted the game to have a T for Teen rating, but the ESRB is pushing for a more mature rating due to the amount of blood and gore in the game.

AEW is known to present a lot of matches that features wrestlers bleeding, and so it would probably want to emulate this in its game. The ESRB hasn't yet confirmed these issues, though, and so nothing is official.

There was a plan for AEW: Fight Forever to release in 2022, but that ship has quite obviously sailed. Without a planned release date even as we come close to the end of the first month of 2023, it seems like we'll be waiting a while longer before we get our hands on AEW's gaming debut.

AEW: Fight Forever

