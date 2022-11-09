AEW: Fight Forever news promised on November 19

HQ

The year is rapidly moving towards its end, but before that, we are supposed to get AEW: Fight Forever. Only problem is that it still does not have a release date.

Fortunately, it seems like that is about to change very soon, as the official Twitter account for the game reveals that we can look forward to an "exclusive AEW: Fight Forever update next Saturday, Nov. 19". While we seriously doubt that it will be released this year, we will hopefully get an approximate launch date and hopefully also more gameplay and information.

The official Twitter account also took the opportunity to comment on yesterdays rumor that it would be included with Game Pass on day one, by adding that they "don't anticipate #AEWFightForever being part of any monthly gaming subscription services".