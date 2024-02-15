AEW: Fight Forever kicks off its third season with first free DLC

HQ

AEW: Fight Forever has just kicked off its third season pass with the Swerve to the Beach DLC. Adding a new wrestler in Swerve Strickland, two new beach-themed maps, and more, you can check out the trailer for the Swerve to the Beach pack below.

Moreover, no matter if you buy the DLC or not, you can get your hands on some freebies in AEW: Fight Forever's first lot of free DLC. The Freebie for da Fans DLC gives you 10 new attires and 5 new music tracks to use.

Later on in the rest of Season 3, we'll see the addition of Jamie Hayter and Claudio Castagnoli. You can check out the trailer for the third season pass below as well:

