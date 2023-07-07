AEW: Fight Forever is getting a free Battle Royale mode

HQ

Considering the facts that bigger wrestling promotions already have PPV events that are hugely inspired by the Battle Royale concept (the WWE Royal Rumble literally is last man standing) and that gamers seems to really love Battle Royale - it seems strange that no wrestling game has picked up this mode before.

But that is about to change. AEW: Fight Forever is getting a mode called Stadium Stampede Battle Royale. This is based on the regular AEW Stadium Stampede rules, but with 30 wrestlers beating each other up i a huge stadium rather than having big team fights. And as more and more players gets eliminated, parts of the arena gets closed down until we have a final wrestling showdown in the ring.

It actually sounds like a great idea and to make things even better, it's free. We have no release date unfortunately, but we do have a first teaser trailer for you to check out below. It truly looks equal parts crazy and fun, or what do you think?