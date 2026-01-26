Aether & Iron will launch in Spring 2026

HQ

When the discovery of the material "aether" leads to decades if not centuries of advancement taking place in just a few years, humanity is changed as it finds itself able to build cities in the sky. Some of this 1930s inspired New York might look familiar to us, but much of it will be entirely unique in the upcoming RPG Aether & Iron, which now has a new release window.

The game did aim to release some time last year, but now points to this Spring as to when it'll finally come our way, via a press release. Combining investigative, narrative-focused point-and-click gameplay with vehicle-based combat, Aether & Iron lets you decide your own fate as well as the city's.

If you want to check out some more Aether & Iron and get an idea of what the game's about, check out our interview with the developers here, and the gameplay trailer below: