Aerial_Knight's Never Yield

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield is also dashing its way onto PS4 and Xbox One

The endless runner is set to release on May 19.

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, one of the games spotlighted within the most recent Nintendo Indie World showcase, is now coming to PS4 and Xbox One. The endless runner was only previously revealed to be coming to PC, PS5, Switch and Xbox Series. According to a press release that we received, the game will support cross-buy across both generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Mark Aldrup, CTO and head of development at Headup, said:"As the game was made with Unity and runs smoothly on Nintendo Switch, it was a no-brainer to get it running on those still popular platforms."

You can take a look at some footage we captured from the game's eShop demo above.

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield

