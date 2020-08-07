Aeon Must Die gameplay shown, former devs call out studio

You're watching Advertisements

Aeon Must Die gameplay was revealed for the first time during last night's State of Play, but in an unusual twist, in response to the reveal, a number of former developers (clearly waiting for the right opportunity) have come forward with some fairly serious allegations about their previous employer, Limestone Games.

You can see the gameplay above, but there's another version of the trailer over on YouTube that lists a number of issues that former developers have with the studio, including suggestions that the "trailer was created with abuse, manipulation, theft." Then there's a link to a Dropbox where the allegations are laid out in much clearer terms, with the conduct of Limestone CEO Yaroslv Lyssenko a key focus, although at the time of the writing the studio doesn't seem to have issued a response.

"People who have worked on every shot of this are no longer with the company holding IP rights. Some were not even paid for their work. The real IP for the game was stolen from the creators via foul play," the post on YouTube claims.

At the time of writing, we only have one side of the story, but it will be interesting to see how the studio and publisher Focus Home Interactive handles this very public criticism.

Aeon Must Die is scheduled to release on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One next year.