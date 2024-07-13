Aemond Targaryen was inspired by Michael Myers in House of the Dragon

HQ

While the rest of King's Landing and the Green team bickers, Aemond Targaryen has so far in House of the Dragon been carrying his side and protecting his brother's claim to the throne. His massive dragon and sword skills place him as a rival to Matt Smith's Daemon, and to get into the head of Aemond, actor Ewan Mitchell had to go to some brutal ends.

Speaking to GamesRadar, Mitchell outlined the inspirations that went into his portrayal of Aemond. "I wanted to very much present a character who was otherworldly. And so I took inspiration from other worlds. I took inspiration from Michael Fassbender's character David in Prometheus, Kirk Douglas in The Vikings, Peter O'Toole in Lawrence of Arabia, and also '80s horror icons," he said.

"The idea that no matter how slow Michael Myers walks, he always catches up with Jamie Lee Curtis: that idea of inevitability," he continued. "It's almost like the image that they convey, it's larger than life. It's like another energy, and I thought there was something super fascinating in exploring that."

We'll have to see if Aemond can continue his path of destruction throughout the rest of House of the Dragon.