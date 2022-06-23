Adventures of Chris is coming to PlayStation and Xbox

Adventures of Chris has been out for PC and Switch for two years and has been getting stellar user reviews on Steam (we have unfortunately not been able to review it). Now Red Art Games has announced that more gamers will be able to join the quirky platform adventure as it is coming for both PlayStation and Xbox on July 8.

Chris' adventures is inspired by the Saturday morning cartoons of the early 90's, in which we get to defeat villains across the world, using his superpower to expand like a balloon in various ways. Check out the launch trailer for this new version below, and there will also be 999 physical copies made of the game for PlayStation 4 that can be pre-ordered from Red Art Games store starting July 24.