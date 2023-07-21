Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake

      Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake gets first sneak peek

      The series drops on the 31st of August.

      Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake has just received its first trailer at SDCC2023, and we got a new look at the spin-off series.

      Starring Fionna and Cake, as you'd expect, the series is a spin-off from the original Adventure Time cartoon, and will show us the story of a fairly normal-looking world that's given a hefty injection of magic as the titular characters go in search of making their lives more interesting.

      The show will also feature Tom Kenny returning to the role of Simon, formerly the Ice King. Originally, Fionna & Cake were meant to feature in a one-off special episode, but proved so popular that they returned throughout Adventure Time's original run. Now, Max is giving them their own series, which premieres on the 31st of August. Check out the first trailer below:

