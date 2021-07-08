Adventure game Omno will launch on PC, PS4 & Xbox One later this month

Omno, a lovely adventure game which is developed by Jonas Manke solo, will soon release on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Game Pass later this month, July 29 to be exact.

Announced earlier via a press release, Manke's debut project Omno will also land on Switch later this year, but the launch date of this version hasn't been confirmed yet.

"I first started creating Omno just for fun - I mostly just wanted to make a world I could escape to after work," said Jonas Manke, creator of Omno. "It was only after sharing some of the stuff I was making with friends and family that I thought maybe I could actually turn this into something people might actually want to play! Being here now, nearly 5 years later, with a successful Kickstarter campaign and a game about to launch on PC & consoles still feels like a dream to me."

Check some features of Omno below:



A journey to the past - Uncover a timeless story of sacrifice and self-discovery as you piece together the truth behind your pilgrimage.



An ancient world to explore - Make your way through dense, atmospheric landscapes, from jungles to deserts to islands in the sky.



A dynamic moveset - A former professional animator, Jonas brings the movement to life, as you fluidly run, glide, dash, surf and teleport through dazzling natural landscapes.



No combat, just curiosity - Peacefully bewitch and befriend a wide variety of mythical animals, from lively insects to hulking leviathans.



Perplexing puzzles - Think your way through an array of challenges to unlock a pathway to the light.



You can watch the release date trailer below. Which platform would you choose to play this game?