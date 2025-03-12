Advance Wars challenger Warside launches on April 14

Aside from the 2023 remake Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Nintendo has been strangely disinterested in its beloved strategy series, despite the fact that it would be a perfect fit for the Switch. Fortunately, others have picked up the torch, offering games that are clearly reminiscent of the classic Intelligent Systems franchise.

Perhaps the most interesting of these is Warside, developed by UK-based Lavabird. They describe their game like this:

"Step into the battlefield with Warside, a modern iteration on the classic turn-based-tactics formula. Experience an epic story mode campaign. Choose between legendary Commanders, each with unique playstyles and devastating Battle Powers. Master the battlefield with a vast array of terrain and units. All brought to life with beautiful pixel art.

"Choose your Commander, assemble your forces, and battle your way to victory."

Over 30 unit types are promised as well as 14 playable commanders, a single-player campaign, and multiplayer support. Now, a new trailer - which you can watch below - reveals that it will be released on April 14 for PC, followed later by versions on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.