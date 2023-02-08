Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is finally coming this April

HQ

Nintendo made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp last year as the title was set to debut shortly after Russia decided to invade Ukraine, and it all just seemed to be the wrong time for a game called 'Advance Wars' to land on the hybrid platform. Back when this delay occurred, the title was delayed indefinitely, meaning we had no real idea as to when it would actually arrive. Although that has now changed.

As part of tonight's Nintendo Direct, the Japanese company has revealed that Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp will be coming around 12 months after it was first expected to debut, and will now launch on April 21, 2023.

To add to this, Nintendo revealed that preorders for the game will be opening shortly after the Direct concludes, and also showed off a ton of extra gameplay, which you can find in all of its glory below.