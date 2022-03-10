Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elder Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed

The Nintendo Switch title will no longer make its early April launch.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Despite being around a month until launch, Nintendo has announced that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will no longer make its planned April 8 release date. The reason for the delay is stated to be "in light of recent world events", with a replacement date yet to be announced.

Here is what Nintendo had to say:

"In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on 08/04. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date."

Even with Advance Wars abdicating its release date, there are still plenty of Nintendo Switch titles planned for April, including 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and Nintendo Switch Sports, as well as Kirby and the Forgotten Land arriving towards the end of March.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Related texts



Loading next content