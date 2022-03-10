Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed

HQ

Despite being around a month until launch, Nintendo has announced that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will no longer make its planned April 8 release date. The reason for the delay is stated to be "in light of recent world events", with a replacement date yet to be announced.

Here is what Nintendo had to say:

"In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on 08/04. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date."

Even with Advance Wars abdicating its release date, there are still plenty of Nintendo Switch titles planned for April, including 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and Nintendo Switch Sports, as well as Kirby and the Forgotten Land arriving towards the end of March.