Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed until spring 2022

Nintendo has sadly revealed that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp won't meeting its planned release date of December 3. The pair of remakes will now release in Q1 2022, as the team requires more time for "fine tuning."

The full statement shared by Nintendo reads: "Hello, troops! #AdvanceWars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for #NintendoSwitch in spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience."

Announced during E3 2021, Re-Boot Camp is a remake of both Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising which were originally released on the Game Boy Advance. The game will be the first outing for the Advance Wars series in 14 years when it launches next year. The last entry we received was Days of Ruin on the Nintendo DS.