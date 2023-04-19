Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp gets an Orange Star presentation

Learn about three of the leading protagonists ahead of Friday's launch.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After a full year of delays as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine (Nintendo didn't feel the time was right for light-hearted war themes), we are now only three days away from the release of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. This means Nintendo thinks it's about time we get to meet the Orange Star faction's Commanding Officers in a new trailer.

Here we get introduced to Andy, Max and Sami with a presentation of their individual strengths and weaknesses. Check it out below. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches on April 21, exclusively for Switch.

HQ
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot CampAdvance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Related texts



Loading next content