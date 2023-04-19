Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp gets an Orange Star presentation

HQ

After a full year of delays as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine (Nintendo didn't feel the time was right for light-hearted war themes), we are now only three days away from the release of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. This means Nintendo thinks it's about time we get to meet the Orange Star faction's Commanding Officers in a new trailer.

Here we get introduced to Andy, Max and Sami with a presentation of their individual strengths and weaknesses. Check it out below. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches on April 21, exclusively for Switch.