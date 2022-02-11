Advance Wars 1 + 2: ReBoot Camp to launch in April

HQ

Following the previous delay that pushed Advance Wars 1 + 2: ReBoot Camp out of its 2021 launch window until spring 2022, as part of the recent Nintendo Direct, it has now been revealed that the game will be arriving in April.

Mentioned as part of a new trailer that was showcased during the Direct, we've been told that the game will be launching on April 8, 2022, and that it will have some new features that bring the franchise to the modern day.

One of the new features will be vocal performances for each character, but arguably the biggest new additions that we were informed about come in the ability to speed up battles, and likewise also create your own levels and battle scenarios within the new Design Room mode.

You can take a look at all of these new features as part of the latest trailer below.