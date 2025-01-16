Adult sites are going to start implementing more robust age-checking by July

HQ

If you're in the UK and looking to access adult entertainment, we won't judge, but you will need to prove you're over the age of 18. That's according to new rules from regulator Ofcom, which want sites to start more appropriately age-checking their users before they see adult and graphic content.

"For too long, many online services which allow porn and other harmful material have ignored the fact that children are accessing their services," Ofcom boss Melanie Dawes told the BBC. "Today, this starts to change."

The average age young people first see pornographic material online in the UK is 13, with many being exposed at a much younger age. However, some sites and companies believe this enforced age verification, which includes submitting photo ID, credit card information, and more, can do nothing except force people into darker recesses of the internet.

"In practice, the laws have just made the internet more dangerous for adults and children," claims Pornhub's parent company Aylo.

As well as ID checks and credit card information, sites may also use e-mail based age estimation, mobile network operator age checks, facial age estimation, and more. Ofcom also will not allow content to be accessible to users until they have completed an age check.