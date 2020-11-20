Ads will appear on all YouTube videos in the near future

You're watching Advertisements

Ads on YouTube are about to become much more frequent and intrusive. An update to YouTube's terms of service has revealed that ads will appear on all YouTube videos and not just on those belonging to members of the YouTube Partner Program. This change has started to be implemented in the US and will be coming to the rest of the world in mid-2021.

The change in the terms of service reads: "ads can now appear on videos from channels not in the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), and we will begin gradually placing ads on brand safe videos."

This change will undoubtedly pull in plenty more revenue for the platform, but we can see it being a source of annoyance for users. Already on monetised videos, multiple ads can appear that completely break up the flow of what you are viewing. We believe that this may be to encourage more users to invest in a YouTube Premium subscription, which completely removes ads.

What are your thoughts on these latest changes?