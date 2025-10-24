Adriyan Rae details divine-like circumstances that led to her casting as Hazel in South of Midnight

HQ

If you've played Compulsion's South of Midnight, you'll be very familiar with the character of Hazel. The star of the show, the protagonist of this fantasy adventure, this character is voiced and brought to life by Adriyan Rae, who for her efforts in the project, has even been nominated for a Golden Joystick, which is no doubt a sign of future awards recognition at the coming events down the line too.

Recently, we had the luxury of chatting with Rae to learn more about her time working on South of Midnight, which included hearing about the story of how she landed the role of Hazel. It turns out, there were some divine-like interventions in play for this pairing, as Rae explains in detail to us when queried about why she was drawn to South of Midnight.

"Well, to be honest, when you have video games, right, they don't really give you actual sides from the game. They don't really tell you about the game. They give you a fake name of the game. So the only thing that I had that drew me really initially was her name," began Rae.

"So my great aunt - my late great aunt - her name was Hazel and she had just passed maybe two weeks before I got the audition. And I called my mom and I said, "Mom, guess what? I got an audition and guess what the character's name is?" She was like, "what?" I was like, "Hazel!" She was like, "oh my gosh, look at our Hazel sending you blessings."

"So yeah, that's what initially attracted me. The scene that they sent was really fun and it, I added a emotional part to it and I was like, oh, that felt good. And as I got a callback and they actually gave me the real... the real audition from a scene, it was the scene with my mother, where I'm in the house and I'm like, 'I don't have time for that. I ain't got no room for these type of shoes'. That's when I was like, oh, that resonated because I have such a good relationship with my mother and the playful banter felt like me and my mother. And then the feeling of if my mother swept away in the trailer, oh my goodness...

"So it really, I really was able to ground it and resonate with it. And from there I had a callback and then I had a session where I'm talking with folks and they showed me more of the story because, you know, you have to get through all these steps to even learn anything. So I finally got through it and I learned that she's a healer and she's on her journey to self and all of that was like parallel with my life. So I was like, well, okay, yeah, this is good. Literally I got off one of the calls and I was like, why not? Is this like meant for me? It was literally like God said here, take this."

Rae is up against strong competition this year, including Troy Baker as Indiana Jones, Jennifer English as Maelle, Erika Ishii as Atsu, and more. You can vote for Rae in the Golden Joysticks by heading over here.

Otherwise, be sure to check out our full interview with Rae below where we talk further about South of Midnight and discuss past and future projects too.