No Man's Sky

Adrift, the free update in No Man's Sky that will make us feel truly "Lost in space"

We'll have ghost frigates, solar systems with no (known) life forms and much more. It is available now on all platforms.

HQ

It's amazing that eight years after its release, No Man's Sky is still offering new content for free and for all its community spread across platforms. But here we are, once again, with Sean Murray and his team to explore new corners of their sci-fi universe. Expedition Adrift will take players to new solar systems never before visited by other intelligent life forms. No space station, no tents, no help... or so it seemed.

No Man's Sky Adrift introduces the frigate of the Damned, new pets, abandoned ships to explore and, as always, much more of the stuff we love so much. Murray himself detailed it in a post on X which you can see below, along with the Adrift trailer.

Ready to head back to the stars?

HQ

