Adrien Rabiot criticised "shameful behaviour" from some of his teammates, "it was unacceptable"

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Adrien Rabiot, one of the few usual starting players that featured in the starting line up in the World Cup match against England for the bronze medals, that ended in defeat for Les Bleus 6-4, has been very harsh on his teammates. Despite almost achieving an incredible comeback in the second half, going 4-3 and 5-4, France was losing 4-0 in the first half, and even if the third place in World Cup doesn't mean much, it would have still been a terrible humiliation if it had ended that way.

For Rabiot, the thing that condemned France was the attitude of the players. "We started the first half in a rather shameful way. I saw behavior from some players that I've never seen before. It's a bit disappointing, because it was the last match to do well in this competition", Rabiot told BeIN Sports.

"There's a lot of disappointment after the loss against Spain, but there was work to be done until the very end, and we can't just sloppy things out like that", said the midfielder from AC Milan. "We talked at halftime, we told each other we needed to show some pride, and it was much better in the second half, because some of the behavior in the first half was unacceptable".

Rabiot did not refer to any specific players, and later, when retiring coach Didier Deschamps was asked, he said that he would not be pointing fingers and took full blame. "It was me who made a mistake; I should have made different decisions from the start of the match".