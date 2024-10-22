Adrien Brody stars as an architect fleeing post-war Europe in A24's The Brutalist

A24 seems to have one last big film in store for us in 2024. Arriving in cinemas this December, we can look forward to a drama flick bringing together Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, and more, with this film known as The Brutalist.

The movie will explore the life of architect László Toth and his wife Erzsébet as they depart Europe after the events of World War 2 and attempt to build a new life from the ground up in America. Amid hardships and difficulties, Toth has his life changed considerably when a strange and peculiar rich client enters his life.

The Brutalist is directed by Brady Corbet and with it coming to cinemas soon, you can check out the trailer for the movie below.