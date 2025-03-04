Adrien Brody broke a world record at the Oscars

HQ

No one probably missed the fact that the Oscars took place recently. Anora dominated the evening, winning five awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. It was an emotional night for many, not least Zoe Saldana who won Best Supporting Actress, despite some controversy. But also Adrien Brody, who, 22 years after his last win, had the opportunity to step on stage again and accept a statuette for his role as László Tóth in The Brutalist.

The now 51-year-old actor took the opportunity to express his gratitude in a long speech that lasted a full five minutes and 40 seconds - a new world record. Brody didn't even let himself be interrupted when music started playing, meant to force him off the stage, but instead said:

"Please turn the music off, I've done this before, thank you."

Brody simply took his time and reflected on his career, his immigrant background, and the meaning of the role, making the speech one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Did you see the speech? If not, check it out below as per ABC News.