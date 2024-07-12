Adrian Newey's Red Bull hypercar unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed

HQ

As motoring technology continues to develop, we are seeing more and more hypercar models debut that can push the ceiling that was previously often reserved for Formula racers. The latest of this bunch comes from now ex-Red Bull Formula 1 engineer Adrian Newey, as during the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the designer has officially revealed his RB17 hypercar project.

This mega vehicle is powered by a V10 Cosworth-developed engine that can deliver 1,184 bhp and a top speed of around 217 mph. It is around five metres long, two metres wide, and will weigh around 805 kg when it is removed of all the useful amenities like air conditioning and a glass windscreen.

The RB17 is built to be a track-only vehicle and claims to be able to lap faster than a Formula 1 car, although we'll discover if that's the case next summer when the RB17 begins its track testing phase.

Only 50 RB17 models will ever be made, each costing £5 million, with these manufactured in-house over the next two years, all using parts that are from the same suppliers (bar Cosworth for the engine) that produce parts for Red Bull's F1 division.

Red Bull

Thanks, Top Gear.