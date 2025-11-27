Adrian Newey promoted to Team Principal at Aston Martin, replacing Andy Cowell

HQ

Aston Martin has a new Team Principal: Adrian Newey. The rumours that the team wanted to remove their boss Andy Cowell (who was only appointed in the summer of 2024) because of his disagreements with technical director Newey were partially true: a change in leadership happened, but not with former Red Bull boss Christian Horner (with allegations of mistreatment over him).

Instead, it has been Adrian Newey himself the one promoted to Team Principal: the legendary engineer, whose cars have won 14 drivers' titles and 12 constructors' titles, and was hired by Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll in 2024, even though he wasn't legally allowed to work until March 2025 due to his former contract with Red Bull.

Andy Cowell, however, won't leave the team, and instead will become Chief Strategy Officer. Aston Martin says the leadership structure change is designed to focus on Newey and Cowell's "individual strengths and expertise, ensuring organisational efficiency".

"Over the last nine months, I have seen great individual talent within our team", said Newey. "I'm looking forward to taking on this additional role as we put ourselves in the best possible position to compete in 2026, where we will face an entirely new position with Aston Martin now a works team combined with the considerable challenge faced by the new regulations."

Newey will soon be subject of a documentary feature produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, chronicling his tenure at Aston Martin and his attempts to make it a championship winning team. Now, the movie has a new plot twist...