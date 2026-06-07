Adria Arjona faces off with "a human equivalent of a heat-seeking missile" in A24's Onslaught

A24 has steadily been expanding its portfolio of films, stretching beyond the typical area of more budget-friendly dramas to instead venturing step-by-step into the realm of more epic action.

Over the past few years we've seen flicks like Civil War and Warfare partially make up this effort, and later in 2026 we have The Death of Robin Hood to look forward to as well as the very chaotic Onslaught.

This movie features Adria Arjona in the leading role of a mother living in a trailer park, who must tap into her former military training in an effort of doing whatever it takes to protect her daughter from violent and highly-effective trained killers. The catch is that these killers aren't just your average soulless mercenaries, they are government-perfected experiments regarded as "a human equivalent of a heat-seeking missile," also known as "the perfect soldier". Needless to say, they don't tend to ask questions before eliminating a target.

With this in mind, Onslaught is looking to offer truly chaotic and intense action, with Arjona joined by Alex Pereira, Drew Starkey, Rebecca Hall, Reginald VelJohnson, Michael Beihn, Eric Wareheim, and Dan Stevens. The movie is also directed by Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire's Adam Wingard. The premiere date is planned for September 4 and you can see a trailer for Onslaught below.