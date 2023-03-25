Adorable Resident Evil 4 animation puts a Studio Ghibli-like spin on the horror game

HQ

While many of you have likely already re-experienced the opening of Resident Evil 4 thanks to the Chainsaw Demo that is currently available, we've seen a few different individuals getting creative with adaptations of this opening, and this has included an all-Lego remake, and now a Studio Ghibli-like animation from Capcom Asia as well.

The short animated clip is called Resident Evil 4 Anime: Episode 1 - Leon and the Mysterious Village, and sees Leon S. Kennedy venturing into the secluded Spanish village, meeting a few Ganados, and then getting bopped in the head with an axe. It is actually rather grim despite what the cutesy animation style might suggest. Check it out below.

HQ

On the topic of Resident Evil 4, be sure to read our review of the game right here.